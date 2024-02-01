Beautiful Music NOW - Lift Every Voice and Sing

On this first day of February, we begin our month-long celebration of Black History Month in the United States. It's a time to place special focus and emphasis on the contributions and achievements of African American people. Today's Beautiful Music is a moving performance of LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING, hymn with lyrics by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson set to music by his brother, John Rosamond Johnson. Members of The United States Army Field Band and Chorus are featured in this stirring performance.

You can also use the links below to learn more about Black History Month, including its history and the theme for 2024, and the background of LIFT EVERY VOICE.

https://www.history.com/topics/black-history/black-history-month

https://naacp.org/find-resources/history-explained/lift-every-voice-and-sing