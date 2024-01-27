Beautiful Music NOW - Miriam K. Smith

Today's Beautiful Music features a talented young cellist -- Miriam K. Smith -- playing a 1926 composition by Ralph Vaughan Williams. With pianist Ming-Li Liu, Miriam performs Six Studies in English Folksong. Born in 2006, the Cincinnati native cellist made her concerto debut at the tender age of 8, she has performed as soloist with the Cincinnati Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Youngstown Symphony, Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, and Kentucky Symphony Orchestra. She has also won numerous awards and has already released three recordings!