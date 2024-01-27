© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Miriam K. Smith

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published January 27, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Today's Beautiful Music features a talented young cellist -- Miriam K. Smith -- playing a 1926 composition by Ralph Vaughan Williams. With pianist Ming-Li Liu, Miriam performs Six Studies in English Folksong. Born in 2006, the Cincinnati native cellist made her concerto debut at the tender age of 8, she has performed as soloist with the Cincinnati Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Youngstown Symphony, Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, and Kentucky Symphony Orchestra. She has also won numerous awards and has already released three recordings!
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
