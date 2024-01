There were some terrific Scottish musicians of the baroque era, such as James Oswald. He lived and worked in Edinburgh and then London, where his title was Chamber Composer to King George III. Oswald lived from 1710-1769, and was a cellist, composer and arranger. Many of his compositions were based on Scottish folk music. Today's Beautiful Music is James Oswald's SONATA ON SCOTS TUNES played by Ensemble Hesperi.