Juilliard-trained violinist Njioma Chinyere Grevious is an award-winning soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. She collaborated with West Michigan Symphony and its conductor, Scott Speck, in March 2023 on this concert . Today's Beautiful Music is their performance of the 2019 violin concerto, GLORY, by Dr. Marcus Norris. Learn more about the composer and violinist Nijoma Grevious.