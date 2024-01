Musician Christian Giuseppe Lidarti lived from 1730 until the 1790s, so he was born at the end of the baroque era, and lived through the transitional years into the classical era. Today's Beautiful Music was commissioned of Lidarti for the anniversary of the inauguration of the Portuguese Synagogue in Amsterdam. Boij besalom and Col anesama (Halleluyah) are performed by Janet Pape, Yoko Honda, Xavier Lambert, Elena Adreyev, and Nicholas Fairbank.