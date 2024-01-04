© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Gwyneth Walker

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published January 4, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Today's Beautiful Music is a peppy, fun piece by American composer Gwyneth Walker. Writing about her 1987 work for brass quintet, Gwyneth Walker explained, "Commissioned by the Chandler Cultural Foundation, Randolph, Vermont in 1987 to celebrate the restoration of Chandler Hall -- a community concert hall and theater. Much local pride and effort was given to providing the Randolph residents with this performance space. And the spirit was that of American "Barn Raisings." Thus, Raise the Roof! was inspired by the energy of the community renovation activity. The hand and foot tappings are derived from the rhythms of hammers pounding and carpenters at work."
