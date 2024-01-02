© 2024 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Stellenbosch University Chamber Choir

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published January 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Stellenbosch University Chamber Choir
Stellenbosch University
Stellenbosch University Chamber Choir

Yesterday's Beautiful Music featured a young vocal ensemble -- Stellenbosch University Chamber Choir -- based in Stellenbosch, South Africa. The group was new to me, and their versatile talent is outstanding and deeply compelling. So today's Beautiful Music is another of their performances -- this time it's a medley of African songs. Assistant conductor Jade Paige is one of the soloists, along with Clarina Solomon and Phindile Mgobozi, from this 2017 concert recording.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
