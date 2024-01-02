Beautiful Music NOW - Stellenbosch University Chamber Choir

Yesterday's Beautiful Music featured a young vocal ensemble -- Stellenbosch University Chamber Choir -- based in Stellenbosch, South Africa. The group was new to me, and their versatile talent is outstanding and deeply compelling. So today's Beautiful Music is another of their performances -- this time it's a medley of African songs. Assistant conductor Jade Paige is one of the soloists, along with Clarina Solomon and Phindile Mgobozi, from this 2017 concert recording.