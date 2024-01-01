© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - You Are the New Day

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published January 1, 2024 at 11:24 AM EST
Stellenbosch University Chamber Choir
Stellenbosch University
Stellenbosch University Chamber Choir

HAPPY NEW YEAR! All of us at WSHU wish you a happy, peaceful, and healthy 2024. Our New Year's resolution is to continue our commitment to providing you with great music that provides comfort, beauty, and entertainment. Today's Beautiful Music is an achingly lovely performance of the song, YOU ARE THE NEW DAY. (Use this link for the complete lyrics.) Stellenbosch University Chamber Choir, led by Martin Berger, gave this concert performance in 2016. I hope you find it as touching and compelling as I do.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
