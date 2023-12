On this final day of 2023, today's Beautiful Music is AULD LANG SYNE sung by Colm R. McGuiness. The lyrics come from a poem written by Robert Burns in the 18th century, and the music is a traditional tune. Happy New Year! Wishing you good health and happiness in 2024, and looking forward to sharing more days, weeks, and months of Beautiful Music with you through this blog and on WSHU!