Beautiful Music NOW - Bach's Christmas Oratorio

Merry Christmas! Today's Beautiful Music is a gift-wrapped live performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's CHRISTMAS ORATORIO. The monumental composition is not one large work. Instead, it is a series of six cantatas outlining the season of church celebrations: Christmas Day, the second and third days of Christmas, New Year's Day, the Sunday after New Year's, and Epiphany. This performance of the complete Christmas Oratorio was live streamed on December 7, 2023, and features NDR Vokalensemble and Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin.