© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Bach's Christmas Oratorio

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
NDR Vokalensemble
NDR Vokalensemble

Merry Christmas! Today's Beautiful Music is a gift-wrapped live performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's CHRISTMAS ORATORIO. The monumental composition is not one large work. Instead, it is a series of six cantatas outlining the season of church celebrations: Christmas Day, the second and third days of Christmas, New Year's Day, the Sunday after New Year's, and Epiphany. This performance of the complete Christmas Oratorio was live streamed on December 7, 2023, and features NDR Vokalensemble and Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin.
Tags
Music Christmas
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona