Beautiful Music NOW - Handel's Messiah

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 24, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
University of Washington Chamber Singers
Timothy Little Tran
University of Washington Chamber Singers

On Christmas Eve, today's Beautiful Music is a concert recording of Part 1 of George Frideric Handel's 1741 oratorio MESSIAH. The topic of the first section of MESSIAH is Advent, Christmas, and the life of Jesus. This excellent 2015 performance features Pacific MusicWorks Baroque and the University of Washington Chamber Singers, with conductor Stephen Stubbs. The distinguished soloists are soprano Teresa Wakim, countertenor Reginald L. Mobley, tenor Eric Neuville, and bass-baritone Kevin Deas.
Music Beautiful Music NOWChristmas
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
