Beautiful Music NOW - Handel's Messiah

On Christmas Eve, today's Beautiful Music is a concert recording of Part 1 of George Frideric Handel's 1741 oratorio MESSIAH. The topic of the first section of MESSIAH is Advent, Christmas, and the life of Jesus. This excellent 2015 performance features Pacific MusicWorks Baroque and the University of Washington Chamber Singers, with conductor Stephen Stubbs. The distinguished soloists are soprano Teresa Wakim, countertenor Reginald L. Mobley, tenor Eric Neuville, and bass-baritone Kevin Deas.