Beautiful Music NOW - Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day

TOMORROW SHALL BE MY DANCING DAY is an English Christmas carol that dates back to at least the 16th century, and possibly even earlier. There are numerous original settings and arrangements of the song by composers including Gustav Holst, John Rutter, Igor Stravinsky and more. Today's Beautiful Music is an arrangement by Cincinnati-based composer, arranger, pianist, and organist Howard Helvey. It is from a recording featuring Beckenhorst Singers.