© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Constance Sanders

TOMORROW SHALL BE MY DANCING DAY is an English Christmas carol that dates back to at least the 16th century, and possibly even earlier. There are numerous original settings and arrangements of the song by composers including Gustav Holst, John Rutter, Igor Stravinsky and more. Today's Beautiful Music is an arrangement by Cincinnati-based composer, arranger, pianist, and organist Howard Helvey. It is from a recording featuring Beckenhorst Singers.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona