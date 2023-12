Today's Beautiful Music will have you tapping your toes! CONVIDANDO ESTÁ LA NOCHE is a villancico by Mexican composer, singer, and viol play Juan García de Zéspedes. The performers include singers Hannah Celeste Lu, Cecilia Duarte, Eduardo Tercero, and Michael Kessler with Mercury Chamber Orchestra and the Houston Symphony Chorus Chamber Ensemble, led by Antoine Plante. It was part of their December 2019 concert, A Mexican Baroque Christmas.