Beautiful Music NOW - Ocho Kandelikas

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST

The Jewish Festival of Lights -- Hanukkah -- begins at sundown today. Today's Beautiful Music is a performance of the song OCHO KANDELIKAS (Eight Candles) by Flory Jagoda. Trio Sefardi gave this performance on November 4, 2023 at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. With them was the University's choral group, 4 Heart Harmony. Look at the joy these young singers exude in their collaboration with the excellent musicians of Trio Sefardi!

You can learn a little more about the song using the additional link before to another of Trio Sefardi's performances of this fun Hanukkah music.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOWHanukkah
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona
