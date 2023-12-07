Beautiful Music NOW - Ocho Kandelikas

The Jewish Festival of Lights -- Hanukkah -- begins at sundown today. Today's Beautiful Music is a performance of the song OCHO KANDELIKAS (Eight Candles) by Flory Jagoda. Trio Sefardi gave this performance on November 4, 2023 at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. With them was the University's choral group, 4 Heart Harmony. Look at the joy these young singers exude in their collaboration with the excellent musicians of Trio Sefardi!

You can learn a little more about the song using the additional link before to another of Trio Sefardi's performances of this fun Hanukkah music.