Beautiful Music NOW - Orice Jenkins and Calida Jones

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST
Today's Beautiful Music is a collaboration between two fantastic performers: Orice Jenkins and Calida Jones. Hartford, CT native Orice Jenkins is a performer, and teacher, and his musical interests span many genres, including Hip-Hop, R&B, Jazz, Gospel, and Classical music. Violinist Calida Jones began studying the piano at age 3, and switched to violin at 6 when she started attending Thomas G. Pullen Performing Arts School in Landover, Maryland. The alumna of The Hartt School of Music at The University of Hartford earned her Master of Music in Violin Performance and Suzuki Pedagogy. The two musicians clearly share a great rapport as they perform AUTUMN LEAVES.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
