Beautiful Music NOW - Leonard Bernstein

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 25, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST
Leonard Bernstein seated at piano, making annotations to musical score, 1955
Al Ravenna
/
Library of Congress. New York World-Telegram & Sun Collection
Leonard Bernstein seated at piano, making annotations to musical score, 1955

There's a new movie about Leonard Bernstein featuring Bradley Cooper, who both starred in and directed the film. Leonard Bernstein died in 1990, and if you have come to listen to classical music more recently, you may not be completely familiar with him. So today's Beautiful Musicfeatures Leonard Bernstein conducting a performance by pianist Glenn Gould of Johann Sebastian Bach's Concerto BWV1052.

You can also check out the archive of Bernstein's Young People's Concerts, in which he explained and illustrated musical concepts.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
