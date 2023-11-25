Beautiful Music NOW - Leonard Bernstein

There's a new movie about Leonard Bernstein featuring Bradley Cooper, who both starred in and directed the film. Leonard Bernstein died in 1990, and if you have come to listen to classical music more recently, you may not be completely familiar with him. So today's Beautiful Musicfeatures Leonard Bernstein conducting a performance by pianist Glenn Gould of Johann Sebastian Bach's Concerto BWV1052.

You can also check out the archive of Bernstein's Young People's Concerts, in which he explained and illustrated musical concepts.