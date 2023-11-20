Beautiful Music NOW - Leon Joseph Littlebird

Among the many things I appreciate in this concert performance are all the delightful and intriguing instruments played by Leon Joseph Littlebird! His collaborator is percussionist Jeff Shook playing Posi Onique Lullaby. Leon Joseph Littlebird's great grandfather was one of the original settlers in Blackhawk Colorado, and his great-uncle was a classical composer and performer in Silver Plume and Georgetown. His ancestors also include the indigenous Navajo people of northern New Mexico.