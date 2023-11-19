Beautiful Music NOW - R. Carlos Nakai

Today's Beautiful Music is an especially soulful performance of AMAZING GRACE, with a text from a 1772 poem by John Newton, the hymn's melody was added later. This performance features the acclaimed musician R. Carlos Nakai. "Of Navajo-Ute heritage, R. Carlos Nakai is the world’s premier performer of the Native American flute. Originally trained in classical trumpet and music theory, Nakai was given a traditional cedar wood flute as a gift and challenged to see what he could do with it."

Use the link to R. Carlos Nakai's website to learn more about his life

and career. You can also learn more about the history of AMAZING GRACE.