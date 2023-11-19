© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - R. Carlos Nakai

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
R. Carlos Nakai
R. Carlos Nakai

Today's Beautiful Music is an especially soulful performance of AMAZING GRACE, with a text from a 1772 poem by John Newton, the hymn's melody was added later. This performance features the acclaimed musician R. Carlos Nakai. "Of Navajo-Ute heritage, R. Carlos Nakai is the world’s premier performer of the Native American flute. Originally trained in classical trumpet and music theory, Nakai was given a traditional cedar wood flute as a gift and challenged to see what he could do with it."

Use the link to R. Carlos Nakai's website to learn more about his life
and career. You can also learn more about the history of AMAZING GRACE.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona