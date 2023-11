Today's Beautiful Music is THE WATER SONG, sung in the Diné language. The Native American work is about, ..." the blessing of the spirit of water through the male and female rains." The presentation begins with a description of the work before its performance. Chenoa Egawa is from the Lummi and S’Klallam Coast Salish peoples of Washington State. Alex Turtle is Navajo from Jeddito, Arizona and Southern Cheyenne from the Turtle family of Oklahoma.

