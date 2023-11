Dawn Avery is a Grammy nominated Cellist and Montgomery College professor. Today's Beautiful Music is from Dawn Avery's North American Indian Cello Project, which featured works by American Indian composers. She is a Descendant of the Mohawk Tribe, Turtle Clan, and is performing her own composition, DECOLONIZATION. You can also use the link below to Dawn Avery's website, to learn more about the musician and her work.