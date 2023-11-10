Beautiful Music NOW - Keel Watson

British bass-baritone Keel Watson had a varied repertory as a singer, but was especially known for his Wagnerian opera roles. Praised for his commanding presence as a performer, the beloved and acclaimed musician died a few days ago. Today's Beautiful Music features one of his performances -- an excerpt from DIE WALKURE.

You can also watch a delightful duet with conductor Martin Brabbins playing their trombones!

There's also a link below to Keel Watson's obituary, so you can learn more about his life and career accomplishments.