© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Keel Watson

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
bass-baritone Keel Watson
Jane Hobson
/
Steven Swales Artist Management
bass-baritone Keel Watson

British bass-baritone Keel Watson had a varied repertory as a singer, but was especially known for his Wagnerian opera roles. Praised for his commanding presence as a performer, the beloved and acclaimed musician died a few days ago. Today's Beautiful Music features one of his performances -- an excerpt from DIE WALKURE.

You can also watch a delightful duet with conductor Martin Brabbins playing their trombones!

There's also a link below to Keel Watson's obituary, so you can learn more about his life and career accomplishments.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona