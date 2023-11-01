Beautiful Music NOW - Día de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday that is typically observed around November 1. It is a time to celebrate and honor the spirits of deceased loved ones. As you will hear when you listen to today's Beautiful Music, the tone of the holiday is uplifting and celebratory, and the music is often joyful. In addition to listening to music for Dia de los Muertos, you can use the links below to learn more about the holiday.

https://www.history.com/topics/halloween/day-of-the-dead