Beautiful Music NOW - Día de los Muertos

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 1, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
Jeremy Lwanga
/
Unsplash

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday that is typically observed around November 1. It is a time to celebrate and honor the spirits of deceased loved ones. As you will hear when you listen to today's Beautiful Music, the tone of the holiday is uplifting and celebratory, and the music is often joyful. In addition to listening to music for Dia de los Muertos, you can use the links below to learn more about the holiday.

https://www.history.com/topics/halloween/day-of-the-dead
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
