Beautiful Music NOW - Tales of the Magic Tree

Composer Alyaksandr Fjodarawitsch Litvinouski (aka Alexander Litvinovsky) was born in 1962 in Minsk, Belorussia. He graduated from the Belorussian Academy of Music with degrees in musicology and composition. He cites many influences as a composer -- from the baroque, classical, and romantic periods, to music by composers such as Igor Stravinsky and the avant-garde musicians. Today's Beautiful Music is Alexander Litvinovsky's Tales of the Magic Tree: IV. Spider Knows His Craft.