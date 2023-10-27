Beautiful Music NOW - Tales of the Magic Tree

© 2023 WSHU
Composer Alyaksandr Fjodarawitsch Litvinouski (aka Alexander Litvinovsky) was born in 1962 in Minsk, Belorussia. He graduated from the Belorussian Academy of Music with degrees in musicology and composition. He cites many influences as a composer -- from the baroque, classical, and romantic periods, to music by composers such as Igor Stravinsky and the avant-garde musicians. Today's Beautiful Music is Alexander Litvinovsky's Tales of the Magic Tree: IV. Spider Knows His Craft.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
