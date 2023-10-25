© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Totentanz by Franz Liszt

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 25, 2023
Facebook

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
