Beautiful Music NOW - Totentanz by Franz Liszt

Halloween is about a week away, so starting today and continuing through October 31, Beautiful Music will feature some scary classical tunes! Today's Beautiful Music is a concert performance of TOTENTANZ (Dance of Death) by Franz Liszt. He composed the first version of this work from 1847–53, and revised it in 1864, and it was originally for piano and orchestra. TOTENTANZ is subtitled a Paraphrase on Dies irae, the Latin sequence used in the Mass of the Dead. Pianist Ellen Sirower is featured in this 2020 performance from the University of Michigan's Undergraduate Concerto Competition Finals.