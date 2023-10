Agustin Barrios Mangoré lived from 1885 until 1944. Born in Paraguay, he was a virtuoso guitar player and a composer, and his music honored his heritage of the Guaraní indigenous South American people. Today's Beautiful Music is a suite of solo guitar music by Agustin Barrios Mangoré. Learn more about the musician.

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.