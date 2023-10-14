© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Diego Ortiz

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
Concerto Scirocco
youtube
Concerto Scirocco

Today's Beautiful Music is by Diego Ortiz, an outstanding Spanish composer and music theory expert who lived from 1510-1570. He spent most of his musical career in Italy, working for Pedro de Urries, who was the Spanish viceroy in Naples, as well as a job with Philip II of Spain. Concerto Scirocco performs Diego Ortiz's infectiously appealing RECERCADA PRIMA / RECERCADA SEGUNDA. Learn more about Diego Ortiz and about the wonderful early music ensemble, Concerto Scirocco.

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona