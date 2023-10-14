Beautiful Music NOW - Diego Ortiz

Today's Beautiful Music is by Diego Ortiz, an outstanding Spanish composer and music theory expert who lived from 1510-1570. He spent most of his musical career in Italy, working for Pedro de Urries, who was the Spanish viceroy in Naples, as well as a job with Philip II of Spain. Concerto Scirocco performs Diego Ortiz's infectiously appealing RECERCADA PRIMA / RECERCADA SEGUNDA. Learn more about Diego Ortiz and about the wonderful early music ensemble, Concerto Scirocco.

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.