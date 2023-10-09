Beautiful Music NOW - José de Orejón y Aparicio

José de Orejón y Aparicio was an 18th century Peruvian organist and composer. His jobs included Chief Organist and Chapelmaster at Lima Cathedral. Soprano Josefien Stoppelenburg sings MARIPOSA (butterfly) by José de Orejón y Aparicio from a June 2022 at Iglésia Regina Angelorum Colonial City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The singer performed with violinists Militza Iankova and Anarys Iznaga Cruz, cellist Milena Zivkovic, keyboardist Laura Pentel, and lutenist Cameron Welke. You can find out more information about José de Orejón y Aparicio.

