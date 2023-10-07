Beautiful Music NOW - History's Worst Nun

As the saying goes, "Well behaved women seldom make history." Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz made history! The writer, philosopher, composer and poet, and nun was born Juana Ramírez de Asbaje in the 1650s (during the baroque era!) in what is now Mexico to a Spanish father and Creole mother. Her mother recognized Juana's intellect and sent her to live with family in Mexico City, where her talents could be nurtured. Today's Beautiful Musicis a composition by Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz -- MADRE LA DE LOS PRIMORES -- performed by Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble.

Use the links below to learn more about this remarkable woman of the 17th century. They include a TED-Ed talk by theologian Theresa A. Yugar about "History's Worst Nun."

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.