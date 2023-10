Musician Manuel Blasco was a 17th century composer in Quito, Ecuador. Also an ordained priest, his jobs included working as Chapelmaster at the Cathedral of Quito. Today's Beautiful Music is Manuel Blasco's composition DE UNO EN UNO VAYAN ENTRANDO. This performance is by Ensemble Villancico.

You can see all the composers and performers featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.