I get a kick out of all the far-flung holidays and observances there are. Did you know that October is Bat Appreciation Month?? So with that in mind, today's Beautiful Music is a live concert recording of the opera DIE FLEDERMAUS (aka The Bat) by Johann Strauss II. Michigan State University Opera Theatre is features in this fun performance from 2018. Learn more about Bat Appreciation Month and DIE FLEDERMAUS.