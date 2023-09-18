© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Gaspar Fernández

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Ensamble Escénico Vocal

Gaspar Fernández was born in 1566 in Portugal, and pursued his musical career in what was then called New Spain -- present-day Mexico. Today's Beautiful Music is a choral composition by Gaspar Fernández -- XICOCHI CONETZINTLE / XOCHIPITZAHUAC. He wrote the piece while he was the organist at Puebla Cathedral, and he was inspired in part by the indigenous culture he experienced there. This performance is by Ensamble Escénico Vocal from the 53rd Tolosa Choral Contest in 2022, which took place in Basque Country, Spain. This link has more about Gaspar Fernandes.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona