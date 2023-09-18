Beautiful Music NOW - Gaspar Fernández

Gaspar Fernández was born in 1566 in Portugal, and pursued his musical career in what was then called New Spain -- present-day Mexico. Today's Beautiful Music is a choral composition by Gaspar Fernández -- XICOCHI CONETZINTLE / XOCHIPITZAHUAC. He wrote the piece while he was the organist at Puebla Cathedral, and he was inspired in part by the indigenous culture he experienced there. This performance is by Ensamble Escénico Vocal from the 53rd Tolosa Choral Contest in 2022, which took place in Basque Country, Spain. This link has more about Gaspar Fernandes.