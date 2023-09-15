© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Oksana Lyniv

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv is Chief Conductor of Graz Opera and the Graz Philharmonic Orchestra. Her international career accomplishments include being the first female conductor in the history of the Bayreuth Opera Festival and first female chief conductor of an Italian opera orchestra. Since 2022 Oksana Lyniv has been the General Music Director of the Teatro Comunale di Bologna. Today's Beautiful Music features Oksana Lyniv conducting Richard Wagner's Der fliegende Holländer (The Flying Dutchman) from a May 2021 at the Wagner Gala in Bologna.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
