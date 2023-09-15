Beautiful Music NOW - Oksana Lyniv

Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv is Chief Conductor of Graz Opera and the Graz Philharmonic Orchestra. Her international career accomplishments include being the first female conductor in the history of the Bayreuth Opera Festival and first female chief conductor of an Italian opera orchestra. Since 2022 Oksana Lyniv has been the General Music Director of the Teatro Comunale di Bologna. Today's Beautiful Music features Oksana Lyniv conducting Richard Wagner's Der fliegende Holländer (The Flying Dutchman) from a May 2021 at the Wagner Gala in Bologna.