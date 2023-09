Close your eyes before watching/listening to today's Beautiful Music offering, and you are unlikely to realize that the piano solo is being played by a 12 year old! Elisey Mysin is a prodigy who has already won numerous international competitions. Today you can enjoy his performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's PIANO CONCERTO #12 K.414. You can also visit Elisey Mysin's website to learn more about the talented young musician.