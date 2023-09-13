© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Eric Aubier

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

A listener recently recommended a trumpeter whose playing he particularly admires: Eric Aubier. I was unfamiliar with this instrumentalist, and was impressed when I found a few of his performances online. The French trumpet player primarily specializes in playing French wind repertory, but I was able to find a sample of him playing some baroque music, too! Today's Beautiful Music features Eric Aubier playing a solo trumpet version of the ALLEMANDE movement from Johann Sebastian Bach's Violin Partita #2 in d BWV 1004.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
