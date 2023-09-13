Beautiful Music NOW - Eric Aubier

A listener recently recommended a trumpeter whose playing he particularly admires: Eric Aubier. I was unfamiliar with this instrumentalist, and was impressed when I found a few of his performances online. The French trumpet player primarily specializes in playing French wind repertory, but I was able to find a sample of him playing some baroque music, too! Today's Beautiful Music features Eric Aubier playing a solo trumpet version of the ALLEMANDE movement from Johann Sebastian Bach's Violin Partita #2 in d BWV 1004.