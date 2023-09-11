Beautiful Music NOW - Leonard Bernstein's Kaddish Symphony

Kaddish is the Jewish prayer of mourning. Composer Leonard Bernstein's Symphony #3 is subtitled KADDISH, and the 1963 composition was dedicated to the memory of John F. Kennedy. It is an expansive work scored for a large orchestra, choirs, soprano soloist and narrator. On this solemn 9/11 anniversary, today's Beautiful Music is a performance of Bernstein's KADDISH Symphony by INSO-Lviv Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Oksana Lyniv, with soprano Pumeza Matshikiza, narrator Sunnyi Melles, and The Dudaryk Lviv State Academic Male Choir.

