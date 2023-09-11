© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Leonard Bernstein's Kaddish Symphony

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT
Paul de Dueck
/
Courtesy of The Leonard Bernstein Office, Inc.

Kaddish is the Jewish prayer of mourning. Composer Leonard Bernstein's Symphony #3 is subtitled KADDISH, and the 1963 composition was dedicated to the memory of John F. Kennedy. It is an expansive work scored for a large orchestra, choirs, soprano soloist and narrator. On this solemn 9/11 anniversary, today's Beautiful Music is a performance of Bernstein's KADDISH Symphony by INSO-Lviv Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Oksana Lyniv, with soprano Pumeza Matshikiza, narrator Sunnyi Melles, and The Dudaryk Lviv State Academic Male Choir.

Click the links for more information about Kaddish and about 9/11.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona