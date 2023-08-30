© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Amanda Aldridge

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Amanda Ira Aldrigde
The A.M.E. church review, p. 114, October 1912
Amanda Ira Aldrigde

Today's Beautiful Music is a sassy song by Amanda Aldridge, who used the pen-name Montague Ring. Born in London in 1866, the singer, teacher, and composer was a student of singer Jenny Lind. When she had to end her singing career because of health issues, she became a teacher whose distinguished students included contralto Marian Anderson and bass-baritone Paul Robeson. This concert performance of Amanda Aldridge's song LITTLE MISSIE CAKEWALK features mezzo soprano Patricia Hammond, pianist Andrea Kmecova, and banjo player Matt Redman. Learn more bout Amanda Aldridge's life and career as a musician.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
