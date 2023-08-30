Beautiful Music NOW - Amanda Aldridge

Today's Beautiful Music is a sassy song by Amanda Aldridge, who used the pen-name Montague Ring. Born in London in 1866, the singer, teacher, and composer was a student of singer Jenny Lind. When she had to end her singing career because of health issues, she became a teacher whose distinguished students included contralto Marian Anderson and bass-baritone Paul Robeson. This concert performance of Amanda Aldridge's song LITTLE MISSIE CAKEWALK features mezzo soprano Patricia Hammond, pianist Andrea Kmecova, and banjo player Matt Redman. Learn more bout Amanda Aldridge's life and career as a musician.