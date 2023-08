Today's BRIGHT and Beautiful Music is by George Frideric Handel. It's a concert performance of the aria LET THE BRIGHT SERAPHIM from Handel's oratorio SAMSON. Serbian soprano Radoslava Vorgić and American baroque trumpet player Justin Bland and New Trinity Baroque led by harpsichordist Predrag Gosta are the performers. This music always puts a smile on my face, and this performance is extra special -- so I hope it has the same effect on you!