Beautiful Music NOW - Fela Sowande

Nigerian musician Chief Olufela Obafunmilayo Sowande -- better known as Fela Sowande -- lived from 1905-1987. He was the son of a musician -- Emmanuel Sowande -- who was a church musician. The multi-talented and multi-faceted Fela Sowande sang in the church choir as a boy, played jazz and popular music as a young man, and went to London to study European classical and popular music. His compositions often blended African and Western musical ideas. He earned his Fellowship Diploma from the Royal College of Organists, and became a prolific composer of organ, choral, solo, and orchestral music.

Today's Beautiful Music is Fela Sowande's Organ Solo, ALMIGHTY GOD, played by organist Jonathan Thomas Madden.

You can also enjoy his joyful AFRICAN SUITE FOR STRINGS. Learn more about the wide-reaching talents of Fela Sowande.