Beautiful Music NOW - Samantha Ege

August 15, 2023
Pianist Samantha Ege is an award-winning researcher, internationally acclaimed concert pianist, and compelling public speaker. Dr. Ege is Anniversary Research Fellow at The University of Southampton, and is a leading interpreter and scholar of the African American composer Florence B. Price. Today's Beautiful Music features Dr. Samantha Ege from a 2019 performance playing the Andante-Allegro from Florence Price's Piano Sonata in e minor. Learn more about Samantha Ege.

