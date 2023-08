Today's Beautiful Music is a marvelous introduction to a musician whose name and music SHOULD be better known. Grażyna Bacewicz was an accomplished 20th century Polish violinist and composer. The Royal Scottish National Orchestra's Associate Leader Lena Zeliszewska tells us a bit about Grażyna Bacewicz, and introduces the RSNO's performance, led by Elim Chan, performing her DIVERTIMENTO. You can also read more about this fascinating woman.