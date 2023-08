Rachel Barton Pine is such a marvelous musician, teacher, entrepreneur, and activist. You may know her as a violin player. She also plays a much more unusual instrument -- viola d'amore. Today's Beautiful Music features Rachel Barton Pine playing and teaching about the viola d'amore, the "14-string cousin of the violin." She plays music by Johann Georg Pisendel, Louis-Toussaint Milandre, and Carl Stamitz.