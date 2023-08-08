Beautiful Music NOW - Joseph Parrish

Baritone Joseph Parrish is a Baltimore native who earned his Bachelor of Music degree from College-Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati in 2020, and continued as a Master’s student in Vocal Arts at The Juilliard School. Mr. Parrish is one of the winners in New York's 2022 Young Concert Artists Audition, and his February 2021 recital with pianist Brian Wong is today's Beautiful Music. They are performing music by George Frideric Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach, and some Spirituals and Hymns. You can learn more about Joseph Parrish's career.