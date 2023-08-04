© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Sujari Britt

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

When Sujari Britt began studying cello at age 4, she had already been learning piano and violin. (She has two talented siblings -- Joelle and Sunnaj -- who are violinists) Sujari quickly took to the cello, and went on to earn her Bachelor's of Music in Classical Cello Performance at Manhattan School of Music in 2018.

Today's Beautiful Music features her playing Johann Sebastian Bach's Third Unaccompanied Cello Suite from her Manhattan School of Music recital. Read Sujari Britt's full biography.

Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
