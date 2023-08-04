Beautiful Music NOW - Sujari Britt

When Sujari Britt began studying cello at age 4, she had already been learning piano and violin. (She has two talented siblings -- Joelle and Sunnaj -- who are violinists) Sujari quickly took to the cello, and went on to earn her Bachelor's of Music in Classical Cello Performance at Manhattan School of Music in 2018.

Today's Beautiful Music features her playing Johann Sebastian Bach's Third Unaccompanied Cello Suite from her Manhattan School of Music recital. Read Sujari Britt's full biography.