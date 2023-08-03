Beautiful Music NOW - Chloe Chua

Today's Beautiful Music features the astounding young prodigy violinist Chloe Chua. She is joined by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra playing the first movement from Pietro Antonio Locatelli's Violin Concerto subtitled "The Harmonic Labyrinth." Chloe is 16 years old now, and has already won a number of awards, including the 2018 first prize in the Junior division of the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition for Young Violinists alongside Christian Li in Geneva, Switzerland. Learn more about this up-and-coming young talent!