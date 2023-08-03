© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Chloe Chua

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 3, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Today's Beautiful Music features the astounding young prodigy violinist Chloe Chua. She is joined by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra playing the first movement from Pietro Antonio Locatelli's Violin Concerto subtitled "The Harmonic Labyrinth." Chloe is 16 years old now, and has already won a number of awards, including the 2018 first prize in the Junior division of the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition for Young Violinists alongside Christian Li in Geneva, Switzerland. Learn more about this up-and-coming young talent!

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona