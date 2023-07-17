© 2023 WSHU
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Paul Chihara

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

Today's Beautiful Music is a marvelous presentation featuring American composer Paul Chihara talking about his BAGATELLES, along with a performance of them by Russian-American pianist Natasha Marin.

Dr. Chihara trained with some of the 20th century's musical luminaries, including renowned pedagogue Nadia Boulanger in Paris, Ernst Pepping in Berlin, and Gunther Schuller at Tanglewood. With Toru Takemitsu, he was composer-in-residence at the Marlboro Music Festival in 1971. Chihara is currently on the faculty of U.C.L.A. and was the first composer-in-residence of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Learn more about his life and career as a composer of concert works, ballet music, and film music.

Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona