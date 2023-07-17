Beautiful Music NOW - Paul Chihara

Today's Beautiful Music is a marvelous presentation featuring American composer Paul Chihara talking about his BAGATELLES, along with a performance of them by Russian-American pianist Natasha Marin.

Dr. Chihara trained with some of the 20th century's musical luminaries, including renowned pedagogue Nadia Boulanger in Paris, Ernst Pepping in Berlin, and Gunther Schuller at Tanglewood. With Toru Takemitsu, he was composer-in-residence at the Marlboro Music Festival in 1971. Chihara is currently on the faculty of U.C.L.A. and was the first composer-in-residence of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Learn more about his life and career as a composer of concert works, ballet music, and film music.