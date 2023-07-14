Beautiful Music NOW - French Baroque Music

Liberté, égalité, fraternité! Today is Bastille Day in France, so today's Beautiful Music is a collection of French Baroque music performed by some of today's most impressive musicians. They include French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre playing L'aimable by Joseph-Nicolas-Pancrace Royer, harpsichordist Jean Rondeau playing Les Sauvages by Jean-Philippe Rameau, and Daniela Dolci leading Ensemble Musica Fiorita performing the opera Céphale et Procris by Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre. Learn more about the history of the French Revolution.