Music

Beautiful Music NOW - French Baroque Music

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre
Stefan Höderath
/
guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre

Liberté, égalité, fraternité! Today is Bastille Day in France, so today's Beautiful Music is a collection of French Baroque music performed by some of today's most impressive musicians. They include French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre playing L'aimable by Joseph-Nicolas-Pancrace Royer, harpsichordist Jean Rondeau playing Les Sauvages by Jean-Philippe Rameau, and Daniela Dolci leading Ensemble Musica Fiorita performing the opera Céphale et Procris by Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre. Learn more about the history of the French Revolution.

Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
