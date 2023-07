Italian conductor Riccardo Muti became the 10th music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 2010. A few days ago, he ended his tenure as MD, and became the CSO's Music Director Emeritus for Life. His send-off featured a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven's MISSA SOLEMNIS. Today's Beautiful Music features Riccardo Muti conducting the CSO playing another work by Beethoven -- the Symphony #9 -- from a 2015 concert.