Beautiful Music NOW - Zenobia Powell Perry

American composer, university professor and civil rights activist Zenobia Powell Perry was a musician born in Boley, Oklahoma in 1908. She pursued her musical studies at Tuskegee Institute, where she earned her Bachelor of Music Education degree. Zenobia Powell Perry then went on to study with Darius Milhaud at Wyoming University and in Aspen, Colorado. She also earned her Master of Music Education degree at Northern Colorado State at Greeley.

She was an accomplished pianist and a prolific composer of songs, piano music, chamber works, an opera, and a variety of music for orchestra and wind ensemble. Today’s Beautiful Music features Zenobia Powell Perry’s 1990 composition ECHOES FROM THE JOURNEY performed by soprano Stephanie Ann Ball with Chamber Orchestra of the Springs. Learn more about Zenobia Powell Perry’s life and career.