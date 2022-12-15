© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

LIPA will reimburse $25 per day to customers for long outages

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published December 15, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
PSEG workers electricity
PSEG Long Island
/

The Long Island Power Authority will provide a $25 per day credit to customers for extended power outages, as well as reimbursement for spoiled food and medication.

The measure is in response to outages from storms over the last few years, especially Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, when over 400,000 customers spent days without power.

How to apply

  • The LIPA board’s approval of the measure will allow customers who lose power for three days or more to eventually apply for reimbursement. At least 20,000 customers would also need to be affected to become eligible.
  • Customers will also be able to seek up to $235 for spoiled food and medication. That amount could double if a customer provides an itemized list of ruined drugs.
  • Reimbursements would not be made if LIPA deems the outage is beyond the reasonable control of its contracted service company, PSEG Long Island.
  • The measure is a tariff amendment included in LIPA's $4.14 billion budget for 2023, which was also approved Wednesday. The current budget is $3.85 billion. A system has not yet been set up for the reimbursement process.
  • Property damage claims can already be made through PSEG Long Island.
Tags
Long Island News Long Island Power Authoritypower outagesJD Allen
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen