Hurricane Lee should stay east of Long Island as it heads for coastal New England

Published September 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
Hurricane Lee is currently moving at a very slow forward pace, but the storm is expected to turn northward and gradually accelerate later this week.
National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Lee is currently moving at a very slow forward pace, but the storm is expected to turn northward and gradually accelerate.

Hurricane Lee, a Category 2 storm as of Thursday morning, is expected to weaken as it approaches our region.

Long Island Sound

Long Island, Connecticut preparing for effects of Hurricane Lee

By Sabrina Garone

Posted September 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT

Weather forecasts predict the storm will mostly miss Long Island, but could bring dune erosion, dangerous rip currents and high tides to local beaches.

Showers and heavier winds are possible Saturday on the East End.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the deployment of 50 National Guard members for storm preparation on Long Island.

“We’re anticipating the worst, but hoping for the best in sending those individuals out there,” Hochul said at a press conference Wednesday.

Severe weather is not predicted for Connecticut, with only a 10-20% chance of high winds for southeastern parts of the state. However, tropical storm and hurricane watches are in effect along New England’s coastline.

Officials predict the storm will make landfall in northeastern Massachusetts and downstate Maine.